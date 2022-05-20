Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.29). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,860.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,133,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 314,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.79. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

