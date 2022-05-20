Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will announce sales of $11.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.03 million, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

NTLA stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

