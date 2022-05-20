Brokerages Expect Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

JOBY opened at $5.47 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

