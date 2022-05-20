Brokerages Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of LICY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 156,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

