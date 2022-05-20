Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,919,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

