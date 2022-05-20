Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

