Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

