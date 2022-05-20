Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce $23.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $27.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $113.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.44 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 177,395 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
