Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will announce $23.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.50 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $27.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $98.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $113.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.44 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 177,395 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.