Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.