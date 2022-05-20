Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $77.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $57.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.40 million to $310.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $338.45 million, with estimates ranging from $337.90 million to $339.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,068,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,284,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

