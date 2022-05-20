Brokerages Expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.78 Million

Brokerages expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to report sales of $552.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.82 million to $554.74 million. New York Times posted sales of $498.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. New York Times’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $65,345,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $64,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $33.79 on Friday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.