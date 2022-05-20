Brokerages Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $580.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

TAC opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -15.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 174.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,494,000 after acquiring an additional 812,221 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 50.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,054,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 355,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.