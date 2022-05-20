Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

