Brokerages Expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

Shares of VAXX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,830. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

In related news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu purchased 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,950 shares of company stock valued at $106,759 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxxinity (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.