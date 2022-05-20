Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.90). Zai Lab posted earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 324.08% and a negative return on equity of 37.26%.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.20. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.