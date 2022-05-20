Brokers Issue Forecasts for MediWound Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MediWound in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDWD. Aegis dropped their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

Shares of MDWD opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

