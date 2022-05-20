Brokers Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

