Brokers Offer Predictions for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LAVA Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. LAVA Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. AXA S.A. owned about 0.90% of LAVA Therapeutics worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LAVA Therapeutics (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.