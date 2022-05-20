Brokers Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

FTI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

