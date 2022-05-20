Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dream Finders Homes (Get Rating)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
