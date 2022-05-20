Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

