Brokers Set Expectations for Skeena Resources Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, CIBC started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$730.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.90 and a 12-month high of C$17.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.40.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

