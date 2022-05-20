Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Purchases 1,800 Shares

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BRO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 5,480,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

