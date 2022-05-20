BRP Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BRP by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BRP by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

