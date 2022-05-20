BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

DOOO stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 22.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.