BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.
Shares of DOO opened at C$88.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.59%.
About BRP (Get Rating)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
