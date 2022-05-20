BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 target price on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.92.

Shares of DOO opened at C$88.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

