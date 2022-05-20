BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.34 on Friday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.52.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.
BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
