BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.34 on Friday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.52.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

