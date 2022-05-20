C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

