CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $264.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.20. CACI International has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,903 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 367.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

