CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 52.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 693,157 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.