Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.