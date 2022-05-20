Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cameco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,833,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Cameco has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

