Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

CCO traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.10. 2,085,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,728. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.01. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.68 and a one year high of C$41.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. Also, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at C$1,484,547.37. Insiders have sold 47,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,886 in the last quarter.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

