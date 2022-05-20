Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $17,653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.