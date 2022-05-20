Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Canada Goose stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

