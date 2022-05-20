Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

GOOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 127,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,220. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

