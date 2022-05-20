Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of GOOS opened at $20.89 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

