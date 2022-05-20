Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

