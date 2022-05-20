Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 111.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

GOOS traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.59. 423,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

