Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.16 on Friday, hitting C$25.59. 423,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$23.30 and a 52 week high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.