Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded down C$1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.59. 423,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$23.30 and a 52-week high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

