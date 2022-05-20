Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cowen to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Shares of TSE GOOS traded down C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.71. The company had a trading volume of 480,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,734. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$23.30 and a 12-month high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

