Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down C$1.16 on Friday, hitting C$25.59. 423,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$23.30 and a one year high of C$67.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.81.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

