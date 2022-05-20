Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $938,627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $478,882,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,783. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6335 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

