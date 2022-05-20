Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

CM stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 136,519 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after buying an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

