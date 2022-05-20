Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$143.00 to C$91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.06.
Shares of CM stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,969. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$83.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.83. The stock has a market cap of C$61.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.
In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$386,957.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
