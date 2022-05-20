Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$81.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a C$81.00 price target by stock analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$152.35.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$67.93. 1,162,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The stock has a market cap of C$61.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6700007 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.