Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$58,882.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.51, for a total value of C$58,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,402 shares in the company, valued at C$5,762,791.02.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$37.82 and a twelve month high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

