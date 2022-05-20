Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to $72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

