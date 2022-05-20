Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $68.99. 73,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

