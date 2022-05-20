Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$226.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CTC.A traded down C$5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$161.80. 301,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,951. The firm has a market cap of C$9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$161.17 and a 12-month high of C$210.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$182.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.29.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

