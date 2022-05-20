Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.68.

CWB traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.90. 161,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,836. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.82. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$30.31 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2261048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total value of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $166,217 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

